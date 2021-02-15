Robbers Attack Family With Gun, Cutlass

A FAMILY at Abuakwa Nsonyameye in Kumasi endured the ordeal of being held hostage in their home by robbers, who wielded a gun and a machete.

The horrific incident happened around 2:00 am on February 9, 2021 after the hoodlums had managed to skip a fenced wall with electrified wires to gain access into the house.

The robbers, numbering two, who were said to be wearing masks to cover their faces, robbed their victims of their valuables including an amount of money before escaping.

The robbery has since been reported to the police, who are now investigating to help apprehend the runaway suspects.

According to the police, a certain businessman (name withheld for security reasons), came to the station around 7:50am on February 2021 to report a robbery in his house at about 2:00am.

“Suddenly, two masked robbers, who were armed with cutlass and a pistol, broke into his room and attacked him and held his family hostage in one of the bedrooms in the house and ransacked all other rooms,” the report said.

The police report, said four cell phones, whose values were yet to be ascertained, were taken from him by the hoodlums.

The complainant said he and his family were forced to mention their MTN mobile money pins and electronic cash pins, and an amount of GH¢1,300 was transferred from their phone numbers.

Meanwhile, the Abuakwa Police were said to be doing everything possible to help arrest the criminals.

