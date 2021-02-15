Council Of State Election: Eunice Buah Represents WR

Eunice Buah

A 56-year-old businesswoman, Eunice Jacqueline Buah, has been elected the Western Regional Council of State representative in a run-off election conducted on Monday, February 15, 2021.

The businesswoman, who represented the region in the last Council of State polled 24 votes out of the 28 votes cast.

Her only contender, Ntori-Bonkyi Akomea, a self-employed garnered four votes.

It would be recalled that the Electoral Commission decided to conduct a re-run of the Western Regional Council of State election due to the inability of the five contenders to secure the needed majority votes in last Friday’s polls.

The five contenders included Mrs Eunice Buah, Ntori-Bonkyi Akomea, Daniel Quayson, an Accountant; Nana Kwesi, Records Archival Administrator and Stephen Herbert Ocean, a Jurist.

Meanwhile, two of the contenders, Daniel Quayson and Nana Kwesi were absent.

In that election, Eunice Buah and Ntori-Bonkyi Akomea both secured 14 votes each out of the 28 total votes cast and the deadlock necessitated the run-off on Monday.

After emerging the winner in Monday’s election, Ms Eunice Buah promised to represent the interest of the people in the Western Region.

She added that she would seek the advice of her contenders in advocating for the region’s interest.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi