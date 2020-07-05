Economic Fighters League Marks 1st Anniversary Of #DropThatChamber Campaign

The Economic Fighters League is commemorating the first anniversary of the #DropThatChamber campaign.

The campaign was against the proposed construction of a new Parliamentary Chamber.

The proposed chamber was expected to be constructed with an amount of $200,000 or GHC 786,000.

A group of citizens led by the Economic Fighters League opposed the project on June 5, 2019, causing the arrest of the leader of the group, Ernesto Yeboah and one other person on June 5, 2019, at Parliament House.

They were protesting against the proposed 450-seater new chamber for Parliament In the gallery during proceedings.

Security personnel at Parliament House then approached the two men and arrested them.

The proposed new chamber was to house facilities including diplomatic offices, a library, a museum, a church, a mosque, eateries, press conference rooms, galleries, a car park, an upper gallery garden, a post office and other facilities.

By Melvin Tarlue