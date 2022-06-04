ECOWAS Leaders Meet In Accra Over Mali, Guinea, Burkina

Political leaders in the West African sub-region are meeting in the capital of Ghana, Accra once again over the political situations in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

This is the sixth extraordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments.

Addressing his colleague heads of state at the opening of the session, President Akufo-Addo who is Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) thanked his the leaders for their strong commitment to peace and stability in the region as evidenced in their commitment to finding a lasting solution to the prevailing situation.

He said “the meeting will continue to focus on the political instability in our region with the resurgence of coup d’etat since August 2020 and hopefully find some lasting solutions to this resurgence.”

“In dealing with these unfortunate matters our objective has always been to find ways to help those countries return to constitutional order”, he said.

That, according to him, “will allow them to do better with a security and humanitarian challenges they are facing.”

“In line with our resolute commitment to upholding democratic government and democratic institutions in the ECOWAS space as enshrined in our protocol of good governance, we’ve had several meetings on the unfortunate situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso” he observed.

During their last Summit, leaders were briefed on the social political and security situations in Mali Guinea and Burkina Faso, which informed the decisions they took.

Today’s Summit will therefore re-examine and assess the situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, in light of recent developments within the regional and global context which affect their respective countries.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent