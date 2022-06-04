Final Islamic Prayers Service Held For Late Ramatu Aliu Mahama

The government has eulogised the late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama at the final Islamic Prayers held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Political stalwarts including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and the National Chief Imam gathered to bid farewell to the late former second lady of the land.

The wife of the late Vice-President of Ghana, Aliu Mahama, died on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Delivering the tribute on behalf of the government, deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakari touted the contribution of the late former second lady to Ghana’s development.

“Anyone who encountered her left with an indelible memory of her humble and hospitable nature,” she said.

“The various social interventions she brought on board were aimed at improving the lives of the beneficiaries”.

The late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama passed on in Accra in April.

Her death came 10 years after her husband, Aljahi Aliu Mahama, died on November 16, 2012, aged 66, from a heart-related complication.