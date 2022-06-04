Why Special Prosecutor Declares Dela Coffie Wanted

Information available to DGN Online indicates that Dela Coffie, a staunch member of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was declared wanted by Office of the Special Prosecutor as a result of a petition sent to the OSP about an alleged housing contract signed by Samuel Atta Akyea.

Per report, a Ghanaian, Daniel Kwasi Amponiy petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to probe an alleged $81bn financial malfeasance separate housing contracts signed by former Works and Housing minister, Samuel Atta Akyea in 2018/2019.

The petitioner requested the Special Prosecutor to investigate and prosecute the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Abuakwa South Atta Akyea for causing financial loss to the state.

According to the petitioner, documents available to him suggest that Mr Atta Akyea, allegedly violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.

The petition reads: “In actual fact, there’s detection of official fraud and malfeasance by the actions of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, and it is a flagrant breach of section 179A (3) (a) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Act 29), 1960 (as amended).”

However, Della Coffie has denied any link with the matter.

According to him, he is being linked to the petitioner with the claims that the documents sent to OSP were forged.

He denied going into bidding saying that “Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.

“As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

“However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.”

He However mentioned that he has instructed his lawyers to take up the matter.

“My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.

“Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.”

Below is the full petition…

Attention:

Kissi Agyebeng Esquire

The Special Prosecutor

Office of the Special Prosecutor

Accra

Tuesday December 14, 2021

PETITION: Malfeasance/Financial Loss To The State By Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea

Dear sir,

Please accept my compliments.

I am petitioning your good office with this written indictment of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea who served as the Minister for Works and Housing until January 2021, and the current Member of Parliament of Akim Abuakwa South.

In September 19, 2019, “Whatsupnews” in a publication with the headline; “ATTA AKYEA SIGNS WHOPPING US $1BN IN TOTAL HOUSING CONTRACT” indicted the former Works and Housing minister over alleged financial irregularities and malfeasance.

Again, around the same time there were a series of publications on a couple of online streaming platforms with the following headlines;

“Atta Akyea signs two contracts again for August and December 2018 to the tune of $4.483 billion and $43.827 billion respectively without parliamentary approval”

“Atta Akyea signs contract worth $961 million for the construction of houses without parliamentary approval in August 2018”

Respectfully sir, reading through these news publications, and a couple of documents available to this petitioner, it is quite clear that the former Works and Housing Minister violated the legislative functions of Parliament as stipulated in article 93(2) of the Constitution in signing the contracts in question.

In actual fact, there’s detection of official fraud and malfeasance by the actions of Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, and it is a flagrant breach of section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal and Other Offences(Act 29), 1960 (as amended).

It is in this light that I’m petitioning your good office to look into this matter and if possible institute criminal action against Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea for causing financial loss to the state.

Criminal misdemeanour should be accorded the seriousness it deserves by allowing the criminal justice system to interpret and assess its social impact and apportion punishment as prescribed by law. Which is why, this petition needs to be treated with utmost urgency and seriousness.

Thank you

Sincerely Yours

By Vincent Kubi