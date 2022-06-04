Jujuman Speaks On Man Sacrificing Daughter for Money Rituals

An elderly man identified as Evans Oppong is currently in the grips of the Police at Oyibi near Adentan in Accra for allegedly sending his biological daughter to a Traditional Herbalist, Nii Adotey Ekãalɔ II, for money rituals.

The herbalist feigned interest in the ‘deal’ but secretly called the police when he was alone and told them about the diabolical act of the man.

The man who is believed to have 12 children as gathered returned from abroad and is allegedly facing financial challenges.

He then decided to go to the herbalist to sacrifice his daughter for money rituals.

According to the herbalist, based at Oyibi near Adentan who exposed the “burger” after calling the Police for his arrest said the accused picked up the daughter from school to buy her a new dress and brought her to his shrine for money rituals.

IMG_1190

The herbalist said the accused allegedly informed him that he has 12 children and decided to sacrifice two of his daughters for money rituals to meet his financial needs.

The “burger” was reportedly stormed the shrine with a big “Ghana Must Go” bag to carry the money, and also promised the herbalist to offer him an amount of GHC10,000 and other good surprises after the rituals.

He was given a white cloth to cover his waist.

While the rituals and purifications were ongoing as the girl was hiding in the room, the herbalist called the Police, who rushed to the shrine to cause his arrest.

However, the fetish Priest, in a video on his Facebook page said he felt hurt when the man came to him to commit such a calamity since he doesn’t kill human beings at his palace, and he needed to record the proceeding and called the police to arrest the man.

The herbalist said he was once a military man and because he does not condone evil, his instinct told him to act fast which he did.

He explained that “I was crying within me because I have sympathy for humans and animals, I don’t kill people, sometimes I don’t even eat poultry because I grow so much love for them”.

He expressed that “This man is a bad man with many evil intentions. He doesn’t even feel anything for his girl. Wow, what a wicked soul”.

He noted that “I proved to him I am a clean and gentle herbalist. I recorded every scene and talked to the Police, my Mother and godmother.”

– BY Daniel Bampoe