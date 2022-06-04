Landguards squeeze chief’s testicles over land

The chief of Awutu Oshimpo, in the Awutu Traditional Council of the Central Region, Nai Kofi Okyere has heavily been assaulted and have his testicles squeezed by some unknown machomen in his palace.

The armed men numbered about ten stormed the palace in a Rambo style when the chiefs and their elders were waiting for the Awutu Senya West District Chief Executive to hold a meeting on how to deal with refuse disposal in the area.

The armed men as gathered held the chiefs and the elders hostage, and subjected them into beatings as some have to run for their lives.

According to a report by Adom Fm, the Ankobeahene, Nai Oshimpo Acheampong, was also attacked with his penis and testicles squeezed.

The group, allegedly hired by some family members, invaded the venue and attacked the chiefs while announcing their destoolment.

Nai Oshimpo, narrating his ordeal, said some of the family members accused him of releasing portions of their land to a company as a landfill site.

Nai Kofi Okyere, who sustained cutlass wounds, said their beatings were like wrestling.

Some of the chiefs who were injured were rushed to the nearby clinics for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the matter has since been reported to the Police as investigation is ongoing.

-BY Daniel Bampoe