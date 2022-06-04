Black Stars Midfielder Thomas Partey Is Krobo Development Chief

Arsenals and Black Stars Midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey has been installed Development Chief for the Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region.

The Konor of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II on Friday at a short ceremony held at Odumase-Krobo conferred the title “Mahefalor” (Mahefalɔ) means “The Defender” of Manya-Krobo Traditional Area on the Midfielder who is a native of the area.

Also a special mention during the conferment and citation was the 2nd-leg play off goal that qualified Ghana to #Qatar2022 at the expense of Nigeria.

By this conferment, Partey takes over the position of ”Mahefalɔ” from the late Nene Azago Kwesitsu I, who was known in Private life as Emmanuel Tetteh Kwashie.

The colorful event was graced by the chiefs of the area, some past and present footballers, his friends, and family members.

– BY Daniel Bampoe