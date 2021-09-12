Education Minister appointed Advisory Board member of Univ. of California

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been appointed to be a member of the Advisory Board of the Capacity Building Center (CBC) of the School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).

With this appointment, which is for a five-year term, Dr. Adutwum joins other team members from academia, practitioners, and policymakers who are committed to advancing local solutions to local problems.

This was contained in a letter of appointment dated Thursday, September 9, and signed by Professor Walter R. Allen. Ph.D., Director of Capacity Building Center, University of California Los Angeles.

Dr. Adutwum, who is also a Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, is to collaborate to develop organizational capacity to enhance the common good by enabling institutions and individuals to participate in their communities and societies fully.

“Given your leadership in education in the US and Ghana, your deep understanding of the needs of youth, students, and institutions in both communities, your advice, and insight will enhance our program design and approach,” the letter stated.

The Advisory Board focuses on the participatory process as it targets investments to contribute to the development and sustainability of institutions, communities, and nations.

In an acceptance letter to UCLA, Dr. Yaw Adutwum was full of praise to the management and board of the University for the honor done him as he pledged to work diligently to reciprocate his appointment.

He also pledged to collaborate with the team of advisors to do what they could to bring much change and improvement into their areas of operation for the good of the world.

Background

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is a career educationist in the areas of research, administration, and policymaking for more than two and half decades.

His huge tonnage of experience in the field of education over the past few years in the US and Ghana has led to many world-class agencies admitting him to be part of its advisory boards.

His appointment in August 2021 to be part of a high-level Advisory Board for Mission 4.7, a new global initiative to put in place the vision articulated by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Education attest to the trust of the international community and other local agencies have in him.

Again, his elevation from Deputy Minister to Education Minister by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his 2nd term of office speaks volumes about the knowledge and experience he has in the area of education.​