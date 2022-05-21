Education Minister Hails UPSA Over Infrastructure Improvement

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has commended the management of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra for the hard work in lifting the image of the school.

“I was particularly impressed by the massive infrastructural development ongoing on the UPSA campus, and I commend faculty and leadership of UPSA for demonstrating that if you are innovative and focused, you can do more with less” according to the minister.

The minister made the remarks when he joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to open the 22nd Academy of African Business and Development (AABD) Conference at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on 18th May 2022.

The annual conference, brought together researchers, business practitioners, consultants, community leaders and policymakers from across Africa and around the world to dialogue on the theme, “Sustainable Development Beyond Aid: The Focus for Africa?”

– BY Daniel Bampoe