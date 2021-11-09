Education Minister Pledges Justice For Murdered KOSS Student

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has assured that justice will be served in the murder of the Konongo Odumasi Senior High School student, while calling for an end to bullying in schools.

“I’ve spoken to the parents of the students involved. I can assure you that justice will be served,” he stressed and called for an end to bullying in Senior High Schools (SHS).

Dr Adutwum said this at an event organised to update the public on gains made in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the Academic City University College, Accra.

He said senior students in SHSs were to create a welcoming environment for their juniors instead of bullying them.

Dr. Adutwum said the practice was barbaric and called on school authorities and other stakeholders to ensure discipline in schools.

“This practice has no place in the 21st century. Senior students are to help their juniors to appreciate the school environment and develop their skills and talents,” he stressed.

The Minister said the high school curriculum was going to be enhanced and structured towards industry needs with STEM being a key feature of the high school curriculum to help students develop their interests and talents before they got to the tertiary level.

“Our development as a country is hinged on education. Therefore, we need to restructure our education system to meet contemporary needs,” he reiterated.

The Police arrested five students of the Konongo Odumasi Senior High School for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old student identified as Sam-una Larrham to death.

The students, who are in Form Two, after prep on Friday, allegedly ganged up with the intention to bully their juniors.

However, some Form One students resisted the intimidating actions of their seniors resulting in one of the students stabbing the deceased.

