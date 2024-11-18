Education Ministry Holds Second National Reading Festival

Eugene Magnus Bart Plange receiving a certificate

The Ministry of Education in collaboration with Ghana Education Service (GES), U.S Agency for International Development (USAID), and other partners have organised the second edition of the National Reading Festival in Accra.

The event which was on the theme, “Reading Treasures: Uncovering Hidden Riches,” was with the aim of fostering a culture of reading and improving literacy among students in the country.

The Reading Festival brought together primary school readers who where winners in all 16 regions from Basic One to Three, which three regions from the north namely Savannah Region, Upper East Region and the Northern Region were absent.

The event brought together dignitaries from the education sector. Activities at the event included spelling contests, reading aloud and word formation.

Eastern Regional Director, GES, Dr. Ivy Asantewaa Owusu, who read a speech on behalf of the Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim-Fordjour, explained that a book is a key that unlocks new worlds and introduces an individual to new ideas that can change an individual’s life.

She said, “Just like a treasure map leading us to hidden ornament, every page turned is a step closer to uncovering the riches of wisdom and creativity.”

USAID Ghana Education Office Director, Rasheena Reid, explained that in today’s digital age, literacy is the foundation of all learning and this year, USAID through the Strengthening Accountability in Ghana’s Education System activity (SAGES) is supporting reading festivals in Ghana, since this year’s funding covers 3,388 public schools in the Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

She said, “This broad approach ensures that the impact of improved reading instruction reaches children throughout these areas, leaving no child behind.”

At the end of the contest, the winner for basic national reading festival was Hallelujah Amoah from the Western Region, with Bernard Ofori from Bono Region placing second, and Emmanuel Adjei from the Ahafo Region taking the third position.

For Basic Two, the winner for the contest was Samuella Esandoh from the Central Region, with Ama Nyantakyiwaa from the Ahafo Region placing second, and Lady Julia Boatemaa Samuels from the Bono East Region taking the third place.

For Basic Three the winner for the contest was Eugene Magnus Bart Plange from the Western Region, with Mary Afriyie Asuamah from Bono East taking the second place and Mariam Siedu from Ahafo Region taking the third place.

Chairperson for the event, Dr. Salomey Praise Otami, encouraged parents to play their role in reading, and inspire their children to explore literacy.

She advised teachers to take keen interest in teaching the children and not discourage the children by labeling them as shy.

In an interview, Lucy Konomah Amankonah, a coach for the learners in the Bono Region, express her excitement as her trainee took the second position for Basic One at the festival. She said “I am very excited and happy to move with them to be part of this programme. I pray it comes off next year.”

The mother of Bernard Ofori from Bono, Madam Janet Serwaa, express her excitement in Twi and advised that the government should continue this initiative as it helps the children to learn.

By Florence Asamoah Adom