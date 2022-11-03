Effective Crisis Communication Management For Ghana’s Economic Downturn

IT IS an undeniable fact that the world economy is in a recession, and Ghana is not exempt. The question, however, is how effective has government communication been in these turbulent times?

It goes without saying that in a well-functioning democracy, citizens must not only be aware of the government’s policies and activities but also be participants through the provision of reliable, accurate, and timely information. How much more during this period of growing economic challenges when the good people of Ghana are in a state of fear, despair, and confusion?

Are the boundary-spanning activities of the government’s communication machinery picking up the right cues to inform the right communication strategies? Is the government’s communication machinery a true voice of conscience to the presidency and members of the government? Is the communication machinery offering appropriate PR counsel or just a glorified messenger duties (mainly disseminating information or decisions made by the government)? Is it the case that the PR counsel provided to the presidency and members of the government has fallen on deaf ears? Or is it the case that government communication strategists are not part of the dominant coalition

Ghanaians are asking questions and are voicing their worries. Some say the President is super incompetent. Some say the government has mismanaged the economy. Some say Ghana must work again. Some say Ghana needs homegrown policies to weather the storm. Some say Ghana should be sold and the proceeds shared equally among its citizens. Some say it is better to leave the shores of Ghana and seek better opportunities elsewhere.

Some say it is the ripples of the past that are hunting President Nana Addo, including his vehement opposition against the introduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) in the 90’s as well as discrediting and rubbishing the economic efforts of the late President Jerry John Rawlings and his government towards the country’s economic recovery in the 80’s, etc. Some say that as a result of the past, the law of karma has caught up with the President, hence the poor showing of the E-Levy and the growing economic difficulties the country is experiencing currently. Some say they are disappointed and regret voting for President Nana Addo. The list seems endless.

These comments from different individuals and groups within the Ghanaian society demonstrate their rage at the current events, and these grievances are progressively fostering hate speech, tantrums, insults, and accusations, among other potentially dangerous behaviors for a nation such as Ghana.

In an attempt to respond to these issues and concerns of Ghanaians, some government officials unfortunately chose scapegoating, one of the denial response strategies, which places the blame of the economic crisis on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Ghanaians are tired of it and think the response is lame. After all, the government was voted to “solve” problems and not to stonewall.

The government, therefore, should have adopted the rebuilding and bolstering response strategies to address the crisis earlier. Under the rebuilding response strategies, the government will have to acknowledge responsibility for the crisis, request forgiveness, and explain what the government is doing to mitigate the situation. Additionally, the communication machinery will have to remind Ghanaians of the government’s past good works and assure them that both the government and the citizenry are in it together to make it better while soliciting their support and cooperation.

Regrettably, the growing economic hardship has threatened the expectations of stakeholders and the general public, seriously affecting not only the nation’s economic performance but also the safety and moral fabric of society.

More than ever, now is the time to ensure effective crisis communication management to resolve and repair the damage being inflicted on Ghanaians as a result of the economic crisis. Even more so, when messages from some key government officials, including the President of the Republic, in this crisis situation have angered citizens and worsened the situation.

That said, strategic thinking is crucial to the nuances of crisis communication management. It makes the difference between effective and ineffective crisis communication management. Therefore, in order to prevent hate speech and tantrums as well as misinformation and disinformation, the government’s communication machinery must make sure that its crisis communication management is effective. Again, once it is effective, it will help protect the sanity of Ghanaians, get their involvement to mitigate the crisis, and provide hope to the hopeless.

Furthermore, it is crucial to note that the field of crisis communication management has evolved from accepted wisdom to empirical tests and a theory-based approach. The empirical test, for instance, assesses how Ghanaians are responding to the economic crisis and the crisis response strategies being used, whereas the theory gives explanation to issues or reasons why certain actions are effective and others are ineffective.

It is, however, refreshing that the President of the Republic was in the homes of many Ghanaians last Sunday via the mass and new media to engage, inspire, and reassure them that there is light at the end of the tunnel. It is also commendable that the Cabinet, Economic Management Team (EMT), and forex bureaus have met over the cedi depreciation. Again, it is gratifying that the government has met with some sections of Ghana’s business and industry to discuss economic issues and allay their fears.

Are these engagements enough? The government may also consider the respective ministers meeting with stakeholders in these other economic and social sectors such as health, agriculture, education, tourism, and energy, to name a few, to come-up strategic inputs. Attention should also be paid to SMEs, think tanks, and informal sectors. Not to forget the individuals in the hinterlands who may not have access to television, radio, or social media.

The government’s communication machinery may consider these crisis communication management recommendations:

An official apology from the government would be a great place to start in order to put an end to the situation. It would signal a change for the better in the way the government handles crises in its communication. Be more cooperative with stakeholders and the general public. Speak with one voice and ensure crisis message is consistent. Respond quickly to Ghanaians’ worries and issues, particularly any new ones that have the potential to further divide the nation and exacerbate the crisis. Do not attribute the nation’s economic problems to the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic. Deconstruct financial jargon so that the average Ghanaian can understand it. For information dissemination, local languages should be employed in addition to English. Embrace solutions offered by experts, academics, and other key stakeholders to help end Ghana’s economic crisis and then indicate the government’s readiness to assess their feasibility and correctness. Certainly, upright rejections in crisis messages give an indication that you are not a listening government. Remember to be open and honest in your crisis communication because once lost, credibility and trust are nearly impossible to regain, which is dangerous for both the government and the country. Take post-crisis measures to address any lingering psychological problems brought on by the economic crisis, learn lessons from the crisis communication management effort, and deliver information or actions promised after the crisis, if any.

All hope is not lost as the glass is half-full rather than half empty. Instead of focusing on the negative, let’s consider the positive aspects of life and the things that bring us together.

By Raymond K. Baxey

The writer is a member of the Institute of Public Relations and Ghana Journalists Association