Amponsah Wins Kushea Marathon

William Amponsah receiving his prize money from Ehunabobrim Nana Agyensaim Prah VI

Long distance runner, William Amponsah, emerged the winner of the first ever Kushea Marathon held last Saturday, October 29 in Assin Kushea in the Central Region.

Amponsah clocked 1:04:26 to beat other competitors after racing from Assin Bonglow, which was the start point and ended at the palace of the Chief of Kushea Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI and President of Owirenkyi Traditional Council.

The 21-kilometre race was part of activities marking the annual Kantamanto festival by the people of Kushea.

Amponsah, who represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and also participated in the 2022 Great North Run, both in the United Kingdom, took home GH¢15,000, a medal and a certificate from the organisers.

He was followed by Koogo Atia, a student of University of College of Education, Winneba, who placed second with a time of 1:07:08, and took home a cash prize of GH¢8,000, a medal and a certificate.

Bassit Afful, from Daakye Runners Club, Swedru, made a time of 1:07:08, to pick the third position and was rewarded with GH¢4,000, a medal and a certificate.

In the women’s division, Sherifa Moro from the Ashanti Region came first and also received a cash reward of GH¢15,000, a medal and certificate, with Ramatu Abuulai placing second and taking home GH¢8,000, whilst Joana Assakiyaba place third.

She received GH¢4,000 as her prize, a certificate and a medal.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI commended all participants for their efforts and assured them that, the race would be an annual event and a permanent feature of the annual festival.

