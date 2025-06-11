Effia MP Supports BECE Candidates With Math Sets

Lawyer Isaac Boamah Nyarko with some of the candidates

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Effia in the Western Region, Isaac Boamah Nyarko, has donated 1,020 mathematical sets and stationery to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the area.

The beneficiaries included public and private school candidates in the constituency.

The MP’s initiative was to help boost the confidence of candidates who are writing the examination which begins today, Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

“After sponsoring the candidates’ mock examination in the constituency, it came to my attention that most of the parents are unable to provide mathematical sets for their children writing the BECE.

“So I am happy to do this to support our children writing the BECE. I hope this will boost their confidence to write and pass well and to go to any senior high school, and then progress to tertiary institutions,” he added.

The MP explained that the gesture was also his way of contributing to the improvement of education in the constituency.

“One of my priorities is to improve on education in the constituency,” he stated.

The MP also pledged a special prize for the best performing students, in a bid to motivate the candidates to excel in the examination.

The beneficiary candidates expressed gratitude to Lawyer Isaac Boamah for the support, and indicated their resolve to work hard to pass the examination.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi