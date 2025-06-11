Mahama Inaugurates Police Council

PRESIDENT JOHN Mahama has pledged the newly sworn-in council members of the Ghana Police Service of his unflinching support towards fulfilling their mandates as enshrined in the Police Service Act.

The inauguration of the Ghana Police Council, which is the governing body for the Ghana Police Service, was held yesterday at the Jubilee House in Accra. The council, chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is responsible for overseeing the operations of the police force and ensuring its effectiveness in maintaining peace and security.

The members include Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang – Chairperson (Vice President of the Republic), Mr. Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak – Member (Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno – Member (Inspector General of Police), Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine – Member (Minister for Justice and Member of Parliament, representing the Attorney General’s Department), and Mr. Daniel Owusu Nyampong, Esq. – Member (Representative of the Ghana Bar Association).

The rest are COP Nathan Kofi Boakye (Retired) – Member (Representative of the Retired Senior Police Officers Association), DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor – Member (Representative of Senior Officers of the Ghana Police Service), Chief Inspector Angel Lolo, Esq. – Member (Representative of Junior Officers of the Ghana Police Service), Ms. Rose Atinga Bio (Retired) – Member (Appointee of the President) and Mr. Benson Tunga Baba – Member (Appointee of the President).

Speaking at the inauguration, President Mahama entreated the council members to embody their work ensuring their role as members of the council reflect the demands of the citizens, which has to do with fairness and justice in the service.

“This Council must embody the work as described in the acts, this will let your work send a signal to every corner of the country that fairness still matters, and that justice still lives, and that Ghana is still worth believing in,” he said.

Mr. Mahama further assured the council of his support, saying, “I’ll support you to uphold justice and the government will back you when you act to restore order, and the gratitude of the Ghanaian people will follow you when your decisions reflect fairness, integrity and courage.”

He urged all arms of government, institutions, oversight institutions and civil society to work in concert with the Police Council, emphasising that “when we act together, anchored on principle, there’s no challenge we cannot surmount. This swearing in is more than just an administrative event, it is the beginning of a new covenant, a solemn promise to make Ghana safer, fairer and more just.”

President Mahama called on the council members to prioritise the people’s interests, emphasising the importance of institutions serving the public, not themselves. He envisioned a Ghana where the police are respected, justice is timely, and leadership inspires trust. He urged them to lead with integrity, fostering trust rather than fear, and to prioritise the well-being of the people they serve.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke