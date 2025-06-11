Barber Found Dead In His Shop

The lifeless body of the deceased being conveyed to the morgue

A 43-year-old barber, James Opoku, popularly called Nana Yaw, was found dead in his barbershop around ‘Time Enterprise’ in Effiakuma New Site, near Takoradi.

According to sources, the deceased had been sleeping in the shop to prevent theft.

The body has been transferred to a local mortuary, pending an autopsy and further investigation by the Ghana Police Service.

The barber was discovered dead on Sunday after his wife, Christina Mensah, calls to him went unanswered.

The wife then sent one of their sons, to go to the shop to check on his father and collect pocket money for the day.

The son indicated that, when he got to the shop, he realised the entrance was locked from inside.

“After knocking the door several times and calling out my father’s name without a response, I forced the door open and entered,” he said.

He asserted that, “There were signs of a struggle. My father appeared to have crawled several yards from his mattress toward the door.”

The wife, Christina Mensah, narrated that her late husband had been sleeping in his shop for a while.

“Thieves have been breaking into the shop, so he decided to stay inside at night,” she explained.

She said her husband was healthy and full of life, adding, “I do not know what took his life.”

She also mentioned that their third child had visited him at the shop the previous evening.

She noted that her husband usually did not allow the kids to stay at the shop, because he felt they might disturb his work. “So my husband told the child to go home and return the next day,” she pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi