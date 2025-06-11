Dilapidated Mpasatia Seseko School Raises Concern

One of the dilapidated classrooms

The state of the classrooms at Mpasatia Seseko has become a growing concern for both students and teachers, as the facilities continue to deteriorate without the necessary attention and repairs.

Several classrooms are in urgent need of renovation. Cracks have formed along the walls, raising safety concerns, especially during the rainy season when water seeps through and creates an uncomfortable and sometimes hazardous learning environment.

The leaking roofs and damp conditions make it difficult for students to concentrate, and at times, lessons are disrupted altogether.

Additionally, the furniture in these classrooms is in poor condition. Many of the desks and chairs are broken, unstable, or completely unusable, making it challenging for students to sit comfortably or write effectively. The lack of proper seating arrangements not only affects academic performance but also undermines the dignity of education in the community.

Parents, teachers, and community leaders are appealing to the appropriate authorities, stakeholders, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come to the aid of Mpasatia Seseko.

They believe that every child deserves a safe and conducive environment to learn and thrive, and the current state of the school falls far below that standard.

Immediate intervention is needed to repair the infrastructure and provide adequate furniture, ensuring that the school can fulfil its role in shaping the future of the children it serves.

FROM David Afum, Mpasatia