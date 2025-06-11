Otumfuo, Mahama, Nana Say Bye To Mamponghene

THE THREE days set aside for the funeral rites (Dote Yie) of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the late Asante Mamponghene, which commenced last Saturday, successfully came to an end on Monday.

The last day of the solemn programme attracted scores of dignitaries from all corners of the country and beyond to Mampong.

Prominent among those who made their way to Mampong included the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President John Dramani Mahama.

Former Presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, among other dignitaries, were also present to bid farewell to the deceased traditional ruler.

Last Respects

The dignitaries, one after the other, filed past the mortal remains of the late chief to pay their last respects to him, and also wish him a peaceful transition from the land of the living.

The Asantehene, who is the leader of Asanteman, also bade farewell to the late chief, amid the performance of some sacrifices, which was done in camera.

The arrival of the Asantehene to the funeral grounds was the epitome of the event. All mourners present were on their feet to welcome Otumfuo, who was visibly sad.

The Asante King was carried in a palanquin and surrounded by a huge number of servants and elders. The king’s delegation were heard singing war songs, to display that Asanteman was mourning.

Tears Flow

Being the last day of the funeral rites, Monday’s event was mainly characterised by the shedding of uncontrollable tears by the mourners, who were visibly sad to finally part ways with Daasebre.

Most of the mourners, especially the Asante Mampong natives and the bereaved family, were seen cursing their stars over the painful loss of the Asante Mamponghene, who reigned for close to three decades.

According to them, the sudden death of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II has created a huge vacuum which would be extremely difficult to fill, hence their shedding of uncontrollable tears.

Rich Asante Culture

Also, the firing of musketry by the traditional guards, which has been persistent from the beginning of the funeral rites, was intensified on Monday, being the last day.

The day was also used to showcase the rich traditions and culture of Asanteman, which dates to over four centuries. This was to show that Asanteman has indeed lost a key figure.

Shops Closed

Significantly, all business activities in Asante Mampong virtually came to standstill on Monday, as all shops in the boisterous town were closed as a sign of respect to Daasebre.

The planning committee of the funeral rites ordered for all shops in Mampong, with the exception of food joints and few others, to close during the event.

Night Burial

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II was buried at the royal mausoleum at Mampong late Monday night in the presence of some selected groups and people.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, being the occupant of the Silver Stool, was the second in command of the Asante Kingdom after Otumfuo, who sits on the Golden Stool.

The late chief, who was 86 years old, is highly admired in Asanteman and Ghana in general for his invaluable contributions to the transformation of the country, especially the chieftaincy institution.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi