TGMA Honours Nanabayin Dadson

Nanabayin Dadson receiving his award

The organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), last Friday honoured the former Editor of Graphic Showbiz, Nanabayin Dadson with TGMA Titan Award at the TGMA Industry Mixer held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The former Editor was instrumental in helping establish the awards, serving as a creative director and directing the show multiple times, and his contributions to promoting Ghanaian arts and music have been invaluable.

Presenting the award, Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, organisers of Ghana Music Awards, said, “I remember about 25 years ago that we started this journey of Ghana Music Awards, was one of the people with the most powerful pen in the arts.”

She stated that Nanabanyin Dadson wore many hats, including creative director, where he directed the show multiple times.

“He also directed the show at least five or six times. He was a writer, Deputy Editor and also a creative genius. His accolades are far more than what people know, and he is very dear to our hearts,” she stated.

Upon receiving the honour, Mr. Dadson expressed his surprise and gratitude, saying, “I’m used to writing, so when it comes to speaking, I am dumbfounded. This evening, I’m even more dumbfounded because I wasn’t expecting this.”

His impact extended beyond newspapers. His works have appeared in West Africa Magazine, African Concord, Africa Asia and even the Torino Film Festival Magazine. His name is cited in Manthia Diawara’s academic work, African Cinema, Politics and Culture – a testament to the weight his commentary carried.