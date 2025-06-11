‘Ghanaian Dancers Deserve Recognition’

Robert Klah

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dancetera and a pioneering figure in Ghana’s dance industry, Robert Klah, is making a passionate call for greater recognition and support for dancers across the country.

Speaking as part of activities marking the ongoing Ghana Dance Festival, Mr. Klah urged key players in the creative industry to treat dancers with the respect, visibility, and compensation they rightly deserve.

According to Mr. Klah, dancers have long been sidelined despite their critical contributions to Ghana’s vibrant entertainment scene. From energising high-profile stage performances to driving viral dance challenges that help promote hit songs, dancers play a pivotal role, yet they often go unacknowledged.

“For far too long, dancers have been treated as mere accessories in the entertainment world,” Mr. Klah said. “Their vital contributions to our cultural identity and artistic expression have been overshadowed by other creatives, especially musicians.”

As one of Ghana’s most celebrated dance professionals, Mr. Klah has been instrumental in spotlighting local dance talent on global stages. His organisation, Dancetera, is behind the annual Ghana Dance Festival, a platform created to celebrate and empower dancers.

He is now urging musicians, event organisers, and industry stakeholders to step up and ensure dancers receive the recognition they deserve, especially at prestigious platforms like the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

“In every major hit song in Ghana today, you’ll find a viral dance challenge that has helped it reach audiences far and wide,” Mr. Klah noted. “Yet, those dancers remain underpaid, underrepresented, and largely invisible in mainstream media.”

He also criticised the structural gaps in the industry, citing a lack of dedicated media coverage, support systems, and events that highlight the value of dance.

According to Mr. Klah, until these issues are addressed, the country risks losing some of its most talented and creative minds to neglect and discouragement.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong