GFA Confirms Postponement Of Maiden WAFU Zone A & B U-20 Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the postponement of the maiden WAFU A and B U-20 Boys’ Cup, which was originally set to kick off on June 15.

While the exact reason for the delay wasn’t specified, the GFA assured participants and fans that they’re working to ensure the best possible conditions for the event.

The tournament, which would have brought together 16 West African nations from both WAFU Zone A and B, is now on hold, with a new date yet to be announced.

This groundbreaking championship was set to feature teams from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, and host nation Ghana.

Unlike previous separate zone tournaments, this event aimed to create a more unified and competitive platform for young footballers in the sub-region.

The matches were planned for the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, with the final scheduled at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.