Bibiani Gold Stars To Face Medeama In Coronation Match

Bibiani Gold Stars etched their name into Ghanaian football folklore last Sunday, dismantling relegated Accra Lions 4‑0 at a jubilant Duns Park to clinch the club’s first‑ever Ghana Premier League title.

The emphatic victory capped a season of dominance for the Miners and made them the third straight club from the Western Region to lift the top‑flight crown.

Attention now turns to this Saturday’s ceremonial finale against Medeama, scheduled for 3 p.m. local time. Once the final whistle blows, league officials will adorn the players with championship medals before presenting the coveted trophy—an honour that will seal a fairy‑tale campaign and rewrite the record books in Bibiani.

A capacity crowd is expected to pack Duns Park, with supporters from across the region eager to witness the crowning moment of a season that has united the town and showcased the rising football power of Ghana’s west.

By Wletsu Ransford