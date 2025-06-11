Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Thunder to Convincing Win Over Pacers, Series Tied 1-1 in NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder leveled the NBA Finals series at 1-1 with a commanding 123-107 victory over the Indiana Pacers in game two on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the standout performer, pouring in 34 points to spearhead the Thunder’s dominant performance at the Paycom Center.

The Pacers had stunned the Thunder with a last-second win in game one on Friday, but Oklahoma City bounced back emphatically, controlling the game from start to finish. Gilgeous-Alexander’s opening basket marked a personal milestone, pushing his season total to 3,000 points — making him only the 12th player in NBA history to achieve this feat.

The series now heads back to Indiana for game three at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday at 01:30 BST. It will be a historic occasion, as it marks the first time Indianapolis has hosted an NBA Finals game in 25 years.

Reflecting on the win, Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, said, “They play a full 48 minutes and you can’t just throw the first punch. You’ve got to try to throw all the punches all night. That’s what we did. We threw enough punches tonight to get a ‘W.’” Alongside his 34 points, he also contributed five rebounds and eight assists.

Supporting the star’s effort, Jalen Williams added 19 points, Aaron Wiggins scored 18, and Chet Holmgren bounced back from a quiet game one to post 15 points and six rebounds.

With the series now tied, fans can look forward to an intense showdown as the Finals continue in Indianapolis.