Tottenham Snatch Thomas Frank From Brentford For £10m

Thomas Frank

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to appoint Thomas Frank as their new head coach, with a compensation fee of around £10 million set to be paid to Brentford.

Spurs are expected to formally announce the Danish manager’s arrival in the coming days.

Frank will replace Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed last week despite guiding the club to a historic Europa League triumph. Spurs’ domestic form collapsed during the 2024/25 season, culminating in a 17th-place Premier League finish and 22 defeats in 38 matches.

Postecoglou’s exit was widely expected, with reports emerging even before the European final that the Australian would leave regardless of the result. Injuries were a factor in Spurs’ poor league campaign, but performances failed to convince.

Tottenham had also considered Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva for the vacancy, but Frank quickly emerged as the preferred candidate. Talks progressed swiftly once Spurs committed to activating his release clause.

Frank, 51, has been Brentford’s manager since 2018 and has steadily built his reputation as one of the league’s most adaptable tacticians. He is currently the second-longest serving manager in the Premier League behind Pep Guardiola.

Though he has no professional playing background, Frank’s coaching record is impressive. He has overseen 152 Premier League games, collecting 200 points with a win rate of 35%. Brentford finished the season in 10th place, 18 points clear of Spurs, scoring more and conceding fewer goals.

Frank becomes Tottenham’s fourth permanent manager since 2021. The pressure will be immediate, but he inherits a squad that, despite their league standing, recently ended a 17-year wait for silverware.