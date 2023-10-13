Efya, Camidoh, Others Headline EMY Awards

Efya

Sensational Ghanaian songstress, Jane Afia Awindor, known in showbiz as Efya, is set to headline the performance at the much-anticipated 8th edition of the EMY Africa Awards set for October 14 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The EMY Africa is an awards event dedicated to honouring remarkable African men and personalities for their exceptional accomplishments, substantial contributions, and inspirational endeavours that foster positive change across the continent and beyond.

Efya will be performing along with BET award nominee Camidoh, renowned Nigerian artiste Cobhams Asuquo, highlife artiste Fameye, and gospel musician Perez Musik.

Performing for the second time since the inception of the award, Efya is expected to thrill patrons of this year’s edition with her hit songs ranging from ‘Little Things’, ‘Best In Me’, ‘Forgetting Me’, ‘Gingam’ to the current songs ‘Super Super’ and ‘Jara Jara’ which has since made trends on various music platforms.

The awards will be hosted by award-winning broadcaster Nathaniel Attoh and Nigerian actress Nancy Isime. The event will be telecasted live on the EMY Africa Network on YouTube and on Joy Prime and Adom TV.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke