‘I’ve No Issues With Flava’

Sensational UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Kelvin Laryea, known as Kwamz of the defunct Kwamz and Flava group, has clarified his current relationship status with fellow musician Flava, real name Jermaine Boateng.

Speaking in an interview on DGN’s Guide Review entertainment talk show hosted by Prudence, Kwamz emphatically stated that his working relations with colleague artiste Flava remained cordial, stating that he went solo because of different drives and agendas.

“Me and Flava don’t have any problems and I am tired of talking about it. There is no problem, it is just like we now have different drives and energy. I produced most of the hit songs moving from country to country with the aim of putting the flag of Ghanaian music on the map (sic),” he said.

Kwamz further indicated that he enjoyed working as a solo artiste, as he is able to champion his musical agenda in a style that sits well with the audience, adding, “I am bent on making an impact with my music and creating a larger audience as well. In as much as I’m not working with my fellow musicians, we have no problem so Ghanaians should watch out for me producing hit after hit in the coming seasons.”

Known for pioneering the Afro-swing sounds in the UK, Kwamz recently dropped his six-track EP titled ‘Nature’s Symphony’, showcasing his prowess in infusing African rhythms with contemporary sounds.

The track list includes ‘Bad Behaviour’ and ‘Confidence’ featuring Jmani among other rhythmic songs.

‘Nature’s Symphony’ is now available for streaming and download across all major digital platforms.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke