Efya, KiDi, Others Feature On What’s Good Africa

What’s Good Networks and Revolt announced the second iteration of What’s Good Africa, a weekly unscripted lifestyle series exploring all aspects of hip hop culture in Africa.

Created by What’s Good Networks, Season 2 is co-produced by What’s Good Networks and its affiliate production studio Ark House Productions in association with Revolt. This incredible new season will feature episodes exploring Ghana’s bustling music, fashion, food and art scenes.

Hosted by broadcast personality and actor Alex Kwesi Crassie, who will also serve as Executive Producer, and singer and songwriter Enam, the highly-anticipated second season of What’s Good Africa will premiere on Revolt on Wednesday, September 8.

Featuring exclusive appearances from rappers Kweku Smoke, Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar and Obibini, Afrobeats artists; Stonebwoy, Worlasi, Epixode, Efya, KiDi, Adina, Akiyana, and Afro roots reggae artiste Rocky Dawuni, men’s luxury fashion designer Senyo Foli, renowned sculptural artist Nanoff, and more, this new season will showcase Ghana’s leading musicians, artists, influencers, and local change makers to further carry out What’s Good Networks and Revolt’s dedication to showcasing the global influence of hip hop culture.

“With Black culture driving global culture, Revolt is committed to expanding globally both in terms of footprint and storytelling,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt, adding, “We are committed to telling stories from across the Black diaspora, and are excited to welcome back What’s Good Africa through our content partnership with What’s Good Networks.”

“No matter where you go in the world, hip hop and music culture constantly bring people together,” said Alex Kwesi Crassie, Co-Founder and CEO of Ark House Productions. “I’m super excited to partner with What’s Good Networks and join What’s Good Africa as a host and Executive Producer. This second season is going to be one you don’t want to miss.”

Ark House Production is a Johannesburg/Accra based production company co-founded by Alex Kwesi Crassie and Executive Producer, Mandy Mpungose.