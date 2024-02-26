Efya Rocks UK March 16

Efya

Female Ghanaian Afrobeat songstress, Efya, is set to perform in United Kingdom (UK) on March 16, 2024.

Hosted by Sleeky Promotions, the concert which will be held at The Brickhouse, located at 230-236 High St, Slough SL1 1JU, promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of Afrobeat and soul music alike.

Tickets for the event are priced at £15 for online purchase, while those opting to buy at the gate will be charged £20.

For one to secure a spot at what is sure to be one of the most talked-about concerts of the year, tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.com and Shoobs.com.