GCF To Mark Ghana Culture Week

GCF executives in a group photograph with GTA officials

The Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) will hold a series of events, to mark this year’s edition of the Ghana Culture Week, scheduled from March 12 to 17 on the theme “Cultivating Cultural Capital: Nurturing Ghana’s Legacy for Africa’s Renaissance.”

The Ghana Culture Week seeks to celebrate our cultural heritage as well as discuss issues concerning our cultural development.

Since its inception in 2012, the celebration has remained a flagship event of GCF; an advocacy platform consisting of the widest scope of cultural practitioners, activists and organisations.

The leadership of the Ghana Culture Forum made this known at a meeting with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in Accra.

During the meeting, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the vice chairman of the GCF, gave an overview of the week’s events, which included a film screening, symposium, and the introduction of the Africa Fashion Report in association with UNESCO.

He revealed that Chief Moomen, producer of ‘Mansa Musa,’ will deliver the keynote address at the symposium set for March 14.

GTA’s deputy CEO for General Services, Ben Anane-Nsiah, assured GCF of GTA’s backing and acknowledged GCF’s contribution to the development of the cultural sector, which is an essential part of tourism.

Patrick Alabi, Rev. Ken Fiati, and General Secretary Edwina Assan were among the GCF delegation. Betty Kobi, Miriam Brako, and Joyce Dogbe from the departments of marketing and corporate affairs represented GTA.

Ghana Culture Day has been observed by GCF since 2012, and this year’s commemoration will take place over the course of a week.

By George Clifford Owusu