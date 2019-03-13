Egypt Envoy Calls On Minister

H.E. Magdy Hanna (3rd L), the Sports Minister and other officials at the latter’s office

The Egyptian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Emad Magdy Hanna, has called on the Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah to officially invite him to the maiden edition of the Arab African Youth Summit scheduled from March 16 to 18, 2019 at Aswan, Egypt.

H.E Emad Magdy Hanna lauded the historic bond of friendship between Ghana and Egypt and reiterated the need to ensure a more fruitful cooperation between both countries.

The Ambassador also commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for exhibiting exemplary leadership with great vision.

Emad Magdy Hanna described the President’s vision of moving ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ as a mark of outstanding leadership that must be applauded and aided to materialize with the help of the African Union (AU), adding that idea must be embraced by other Africa countries.

He subsequently called for more collaboration with the Ministry in the area of youth development.

Mr. Isaac Asiamah expressed his government’s commitment towards ensuring a successful summit describing the initiative as noteworthy in engaging young people on the continent.

The Sector Minister noted that matters of the youth are of great concern to the Akufo-Addo administration, hence, the concerted efforts by the Ministry through the National Youth Authority (NYA) to enhance the capacity of the youth with entrepreneurial and vocational skills.

Mr. Asiamah underlined the Ghana Beyond Aid initiative as enterprising for the future of the youth in the country.

From The Sports Desk PC