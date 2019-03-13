McDan Pledges North Boxing Gym

Gugba Naa with some of the boxers behind him



Businessman Dr Daniel McKorley (McDan) has pledged a boxing gym for the people in the Northern Region, this writer can confirm.

He made the promise when the McDan Foundation, a subsidiary of the McDan Group recently staged an amateur boxing competition in Tamale.

The boxing competition was aimed at unearthing talents in the region as well as to raise world champions.

And to the Gugba Naa (McDan) of Tamale, raw talent and strength abound in the region; and it is therefore appropriate that a gym is constructed in furtherance of his dream of raising world beaters.

He expressed satisfaction after witnessing the action-packed bouts at the Jubilee Park saying, “I am passionate about the youth in the country, particularly those in this part of the country. Raw talents abound here and it is the reason we are here for this exercise.

“We will construct a boxing gym for the many strong young men to sharpen their boxing skills. Trust me, I will raise champions and world champions for that matter from here. We at McDan walk the talk.

“Everything points to the fact that the region is blessed with real physical vitality, the gym will help sharpen their skills and in no time, boxers from this part of the country will put Ghana’s name up there.”

He encouraged the boxers and persons who expressed interest in taking courses in officiating to take the sport serious when the facility is completed.

The McDan chief gave the assurance that he was in talks with his contractors for the breaking of the ground and construction of the facility soon.

The McDan Foundation has embarked on several charity projects including the construction of classroom blocks schools, astro turfs and distribution of exercise books as well as acted as a major supporter of tennis in the country.

From Kofi Owusu Aduonum, TamaleP