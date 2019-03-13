Ghana Rules ITF-CAT Africa Tourney

Team Ghana and officials displaying their medals and trophies

Ghana 12 and under, successfully defend the ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championships for the third time in a row in Cotonou, Benin on Sunday.

The win reaffirms Ghana’s status as the regional superpower, as Noah Bagerbaseh and Ricahrd Ayi- Dartey’s tutored team fought off a strong challenge from host nation Benin to keep the regional title for the three-straight years.

Aside from emerging the overall winners, Ghana’s impressive display saw the boys and girls team bagging qualifications for the main ITF/CAT Junior Championship.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Mrs. Abigail McKorley and Mrs. Naomi Fumi Tormegah expressed their delight at the performance of Ghanaian players especially the girls team. “With our small experience with the travel of the team, we have seen a lot of good performances but winning gold and silver is an incredibly performance from the team’.

The boys team topped group A without a single defeat ousting Gabon, Ivory Coast and Mali in both singles and doubles. In the semifinals the boys won 2-1 against arch rivals Nigeria and in the semifinals round-off tie, the team defeated Togo 3-0 with Raphael Dowuona ousting Pacome Kakpo 6-4, 6-4. No.2 seed Joseph Doe Adjani also won 6-3, 6-3 against Isman Ponty. Raphael Dowuona and Aaron Armah also paired up to win 7-5, 6-4 against Pacome Kakpo and Isman Pontus.

The girls team were second in their group beating Nigeria 2-1 and lost 1-2 to host nation Benin but advanced in the semifinals overcoming Ivory Coast 2-1 and in the semifinals round-off whitewashed Togo 3-0 before Sisu Tormegah walloping Gnarou Ane Mari 6-0,6-0. In the doubles event, Sisu Tormegah partnered Shika Mckorley to beat Adjlwanou Pamela and Gnarou Ane Mari 6-1,6-4.

From The Sports DeskP