Egyptian Embassy To Assist Fans… Ahead Of AFCON Tourney

H.E Emad Magdy (L) in a handshake with Isaac Kwame Asiamah

The Egyptian Embassy has announced its intention to collaborate with Egypt Air to give Ghanaians a ‘comprehensive package’ to enable them to travel for the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament scheduled in the Arab Republic of Egypt from June 21 to July 19 this year.

This was made known by H.E Emad Magdy Hanna when the Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, called on him today at his residency.

The ambassador stated that the decision is the embassy’s way of ensuring that Ghanaian football fans get the opportunity to travel and support the Black Stars in Egypt.

He further assured the sector minister of the embassy’s readiness to support the ministry to develop and promote sports and further enhance other socio-economic activities between the two countries.

H.E. Hanna also acknowledged and commended the Youth and Sports minister for his diligent approach in empowering the youth through the National Youth Authority (NYA), as well as his zeal towards the development of sports infrastructure in the country.

Mr. Asiamah expressed his gratitude to the embassy in its decision to assist soccer loving Ghanaians intending to travel to Egypt to support the Black Stars.

The minister said government will not renege on its commitment to develop and promote youth and sports activities in the country.