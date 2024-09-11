Ejuraman Thanks Nana, Govt

Nana Akufo-Addo

The chiefs and people of Ejura Traditional Area have expressed deep-seated appreciation to the government and people of Ghana for their concern towards them following the disturbances in the area in 2021.

It follows the payment of compensation to persons affected by the shooting incident.

Two people, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, were shot and killed by the security personnel, and four others were injured during a demonstration which turned violent.

Awal Misbawu, who was among the injured, got his right leg amputated after a doctor claimed Awal’s leg cannot be worked on.

Two of the injured were later treated and discharged from the Ejura Government Hospital.

At a meeting with President Akufo-Addo yesterday, the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Barima Osei Hwedie II, therefore, thanked the President and government for the compensation paid to the three persons who suffered various degrees of injuries during the shooting incident.

He also expressed appreciation on behalf of the entire Ejura town to the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, for her support in the construction of a new police station, which has led to the elevation of the Ejura District Police to the status of Division.

President Akufo-Addo wholeheartedly accepted the gesture of gratitude to the government for the payment of compensation to deserving persons.

He urged the chief and elders of Ejura to ensure that the prevailing peace in the community is maintained.

The government, through the Ministry of the Interior, presented GH¢1,218,897 compensation to three persons who were injured during the shooting at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region in 2021.

The presentation was done by the Chief Director for the Ministry of the Interior, Mrs. Adelaide Anno-Kumi, at the Ejura Chief’s palace to the injured persons, namely Mr. Louis Ayiko, who received GH¢347,953; Mr. Nazif Nuhu, GH¢192,425; Mr. Awal Mesbaw, GH¢678,519, totaling GH¢1,218,897.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent