EKMA Moves To Reduce Crime In Communities

Kojo Acquah, MCE, EKMA

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) in the Western Region is making efforts to help reduce crime in certain communities in the municipality.

As part of the efforts, the assembly is constructing a Police post at Abenbebom- Apremdo, a community in the area, to enhance security.

According to the assembly the contractor, Jaysem Company Limited, is already on site and it is expected that the project would be completed soon.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kojo Acquah revealed this at a EKMA meeting.

He mentioned that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has also put in place various measures to help address the issues that threaten peace and the safety of residents.

He said the measures put in place helped in the successful celebration of the 2022 Annual Kundum Festival at Apremdo which was devoid of the violent clashes that had usually characterized the celebration of the festival in the past.

He added that the assembly undertook some installation and maintenance works on streetlights within the municipality to improve visibility.

“So far, 292 new streetlights have been installed. Additionally, 300 pieces of 150 watts LED bulbs have been received from the Ministry of Energy and they would be installed before the end of the year”, he disclosed.

He stressed that the various security agencies were committed to maintaining safety in the municipality and that the assembly would continue to offer them the needed support in the discharge of their duties.

Agriculture

He told the gathering that the Agricultural Extension Officers in the various operational areas of the municipality undertook a total of 620 home and farm visits to educate farmers on good agricultural practices.

He said the aim was among other things to help increase agricultural productivity in the municipality.

The MCE was happy to note that this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) was conducted in a professional manner devoid of examination malpractices.

He said 3,017 candidates, made up of 1,489 boys and 1,582 girls from both public and private schools registered for the examination.

“Out of the number, 16 absentees, made up of eight boys and eight girls, were recorded. Reasons for their absenteeism were death, sickness, and pregnancy among others”, he noted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Effia