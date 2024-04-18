EKMA Pays GH¢71,764 LEAP Money To Beneficiaries

Kojo Acquah, MCE, EKMA

The Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has paid a total of GH¢71,764.00 to nine beneficiary communities in the Municipality under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative.

The communities include Anaji Fie, West Tanokrom, East-Tanokrom, Effia, Apremdo, Whindo, Assakae, Adientem and Mpatado.

A total of 442 households benefitted from the payments which formed part of the first quarter leap payment exercise.

The assembly recently distributed some items to support a number of Persons living with Disabilities (PwDs) within the Municipality valued at GH¢ 55,936.00.

The items given included start-up kits for soap-making, baking items, deep freezers, ice chests, industrial sewing machine, provisions, foreign caliper and ankle piece sandals, second-hand clothing and school items.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kojo Acquah disclosed this at the first ordinary meeting of the first session of EKMA.

He revealed that the assembly’s total budgeted revenue for the year 2024 was GH¢ 112,532,584.72 and as at March 31, 2024 the total amount realized was GH¢ 4,698,016.72).

He also mentioned that EKMA’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF) collected during the period under review was GH¢1,299,154.11 which represents 32.63 percent collection rate of IGF revenue projection of the GH¢3,982,000.00 target for the year.

He said the total expenditure budgeted for the period was GH¢ 112,532,584.72 while the Assembly’s actual expenditure as at March 31, 2024 was 13,640,284.08.

Security

He indicated that the assembly members reviewed the security situation in EKMA, discussed and put some security arrangements in place towards the maintenance and improvement of peace and safety in the area.

He told the gathering that the current figure of enrolment under the Ghana School Feeding Programme in schools within the Municipality as at the first term of the 2023/24 Academic Year was 10,470 pupils.

“The assembly has awarded a contract for the Bituminous surfacing of 1 kilometer Nyame Bekyere Road, 0.75km Anaji West Road and 0.35km District Court Road under the third-year projects of the assembly.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Effia