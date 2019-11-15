EKMA Targets 400 Famers For Export Programme

The MCE, Kojo Acquah

The Effia-Kwesimitsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has targeted about 400 farmers to participate in the government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme.

Currently about 165 in the municipality were cultivating coconut and palm oil on a 571 hectare land at Asakae in the metropolis.

About 701 farmers, comprising 432 males and 269 females have also been registered to take part in the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) aimed at increasing food production in the area.

The Chief Executive of the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Mr Kojo Acquah Acquah, disclosed this at the maiden edition of the Meet-the-press series at the municipal assembly.

He noted that under PFJ, about 209.79 hectares of land had been cultivated mainly for maize, pepper, tomatoes, cabbage, garden eggs, okro and cucumber in Assakae, Mpatado, Whindo, Effia and Adientem.

Under the One District, One Factory (1DIF) programme, the MCDE indicated that a company based at Kwesimintsim, had projected to produce natural fruit juice.

The MCE noted that four 10-seater toilet projects were also ongoing at Assakae, East Tanokrom, Kwesimintsim, Sofo and Sabon Zongos through the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) under the One Million One Constituency Policy.

He also mentioned that the construction of Community Health Base Improvement Services (CHPS) compounds at Apremdo and Kwesimintsim Sabon Zongo had been completed.

He disclosed that the projects were constructed with funds from the Centre for Disease Control, while the furnishing of the Anaji Health Centre had also been completed.

“We are determined to improve the social and economic conditions of the people of Effiakuma and Kwesimintsim Municipality,” the MCE indicated.

He mentioned that it was the mission of the assembly to mobilise all available resources and utilise them effectively and efficiently to improve quality of life of the people through equitable provision of socio-economic services.

