Ekumfi Fruits & Juices Management Commends President

President Akufo-Addo takes a sip of one of the fruit juices as officials of the company and other government officials look on

THE BOARD of directors and management of Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Limited have commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for officially commissioning the Ekumfi fruit juice processing factory last week Friday.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Frederick Kobbyna Acquaah, the company noted, “We wish to express our profound gratitude to God Almighty and to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also known as Nana Oyeadze Nokwarfo I of Ekumfi Traditional Area, for his vision, unflinching support, direction and passion to industrialize Ghana through the One-District-One-Factory Programme of which Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Ltd is proudly the first.”

He also expressed appreciation to Odeefo Akyin VIII, Paramount Chief of Ekumfi Traditional Area, under whose auspices the commissioning of the factory was held, and all the paramount chiefs who were invited to grace the occasion, saying, “We are indeed humbled.”

The statement also said, “We would like to express our gratitude to Gifty Ohene Konadu, the National coordinator, One-District-One-Factory, for her dedication, sacrifice and her enviably personal involvement in our project; and the One-District-One-Factory secretariat as well as the CEO, Board of Directors and Management of Ghana Exim Bank, who financed the project.”

It additionally thanked the CEO, Board of Directors and Management of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) for enrolling the company on a programme to receive pineapple suckers for production.

Furthermore it thanked the Ekumfi Pineapple Outgrowers Association, Greenfields and Foods Ghana Ltd, Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, and all who helped in diverse ways to make the official launch of the company a success.

“We acknowledge the immense support and cooperation of the following government organs: Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana water company (GWC).

“We cherish the continuous support and cooperation of the chiefs and people of Ekumfi. We are grateful to the people of Ghana,” it said.

The Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Factory processes 100% natural juices in 3 great variants – Pineapple, Pine-Ginja and Pine-Tropic – under the brand names Ekumfi Pure Juice and Eku Juice.