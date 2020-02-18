Elections 2020: Ghanaians Warned Against Foul Language

Dr Antwi-Danso delivering his address at the forum

Ghanaians have been urged to be mindful about their utterances on political issues as the country heads to elections in 2020.

Dean of Academic Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College

(GAFCSC), Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, made the call while delivering an address at a public forum organized by the Mass Action Committee (MAC).

The forum held at the College of Surgeons and Physicians, Accra, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, was on the need for a new voter register.

According to him, care ought to be taken so Ghana do not take the path of other countries in the West African sub-region such as Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone.

He stated that the democratic process should give the country people who want to build Ghana and not those who want to destroy for their selfish interest.

Dr. Antwi-Danso expressed worry about the foul words being used in debating electoral issues, and the ‘attack’ on the Electoral Commission (EC) concerning the move to compile a new voter register.

He stated that the country has succeeded in building the grounds for instability, wondering why the EC continues to be attacked.

According to him, globally, elections have become source of instability.

Executive Secretary of Mass Action Committee, Atik Mohammed claimed Mass Action Committee is a civil society organization made up of people from different walks of Ghana’s national life including academia, entrepreneurs, political and social activists, traders, farmers among others.

BY Melvin Tarlue