NR Records 132 Road Deaths In 2019

The Northern Region Police Commander, DCOP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, has revealed that in 2019, the Northern region recorded a total of 132 road accident deaths.

The Commander noted that in 2018 accidents recorded were 164 when the Savannah and North East regions were part of the Northern region.

” These are able person that would have contributed to the development of this nation but they have gone before their time,” he said.

DCOP Yoosa Bonga stated that in 2019, a total number of 128 private vehicles and 152 motorbikes were involved in road accidents in the region.

He indicated that road safety is a collective responsibility and called on Ghanaians to help authorities to find solutions to the continuous deaths on roads.

The police chief made this known when the overlord of Dagbon , the Road Safety Ambassador, had an engagement with political parties and other stakeholders at the Gbewaa palace in Yendi in the Northern region.

DCOP Bonga cautioned Ghanians to be vigilant on the road.

” We need you alive to cast your vote, we need you alive to contribute to the development of this nation, ” he said.

He urged Ghanians to always wear their helmets and seatbelt to protect themselves and other road users.

He called for support for the King of Dagbon to reduce road accidents drastically in the region and Ghana as a whole.

The overlord of Dagbon who doubles as the Road Safety Ambassador said road crashes are avoidable provided Ghanaians embrace global best road safety practices and commit themselves, organisations, political parties and their members to obey simple regulations.

“These victims of road traffic crashes leave behind shattered homes, families, widows, orphans and communities. Many other survivors suffer permanent disability”.

The Dagbon King said political parties have become major stakeholders for road safety, especially in an election year.

Statistics indicate a trend of increased fatalities in election year, he said, adding that parties indulge in all manner of risky conducts as manoeuvring, riding without helmets and disregard for road traffic rules and regulations, a situation which exposes them and other road users to the risk of road traffic casualties.

“I wish to advice motorbike riders to as a matter of urgency to use crash helmets, not overload motorbikes and respect road traffic regulations”.

The Ya Na as a Road Safety Ambassador , donated over 200 books to the Ghana Education Service to provide the required impetus to the development of a positive road user attitude by beneficiaries as well as over 200 crash helmets to political parties and other institutions.

“I wish to make this symbolic presentation of these helmets to these leaders present and trust that, they will always recall this day to demand better road safety responsibility from their followers”.

