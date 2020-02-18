NPP Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri Executives Endorse MP’s 3rd Term Bid

The Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri Constituency Executives , Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives , have endorsed the North East Regional Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency , Solomon Boar, to become their parliamentary candidate come 2020.

According to them , the MP for the constituency has been tried, tested and proven to be the best bet for the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri constituency, hence their declaration and support for him to maintain the party’s seat in the 2020 general election.

“Solomon Boar has acquired a great deal of experience dealing with local politics , country and parliament and has gained respect from the public and law makers and government officials at large,” they said.

At the filing of nomination forms of the member of parliament for the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri constituency , Cheapong Iddrisu who read a speech on behalf of Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives ,said they are convinced that the MP needs another term to continue the good work his doing in the constituency.

He indicated that jobs and opportunities in NABCO, Afforestation have been created for the people in the constituency especially the youth which has been a blessing to their various families as well.

“We therefore declare that 4 More for Boar and 4 More to Do More for massive developmental projects and jobs and we will campaign seriously to ensure that the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri seat is maintained by our great party”.

Addressing party supporters at a mini rally after filing his nomination forms, the MP thanked the NPP executives in the constituency ,Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives and party supporters for their support and endorsement.

He assured them that the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri seat will be maintained by the party should they choose him as their parliamentary candidate come April 25, 2020 during the party’s primaries.

He revealed that the inner town roads construction currently ongoing in Bunkpurugu and other parts of the constituency will be completed by the end of 2020.

According to him, the historic Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri road which has been a nightmare to residents for several years will be fixed soon because president Akufo-Addo will visit the area on March 25,2020 to cut aid for the commencement of the construction of the road.

” The NPP party loves the people of the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri constituency and for that matter the president has assured us of massive developmental projects aside that ones currently ongoin, ” he said.

He noted that president Akufo-Addo led administration is committed to transforming and changing the lives of the people of the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri constituency and appealed to delegates to vote massively for him come April 25,2020 during the party’s primaries.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu