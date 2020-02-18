Volta/Oti Chiefs Admit Nana Addo Needs More Time to Reach Targets

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Two chiefs in the Volta and Oti regions have indicated that it will be best if President Nana Akufo-Addo is allowed more time to ensure the many good initiatives his government has started are completed.

The two, Ashui Nyagasi V of Nyamgbo Traditional area in the Afadzato South District and Nana Owusu Sekyere, Akwamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area separately observed there were so many programs ongoing under the current regime which could better be assessed if the President got another term.

Some of the programs including, Free SHS, planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Factory, Planting for Exports and rural development, one ambulance per constituency, among others have proven that the President has the people of the two regions at heart.

They acknowledged that for some good reason, the President’s initiatives are designed such that their area get their share just like any other part of the country.

The two Chiefs made the comments during the three-day tour of the President in the Oti and Volta Region from Sunday, 16 to Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Speaking in Kadjebi on Sunday during the commissioning of an ultra-modern Business Resource Centre built to facilitate business development in the area, Nana Owusu Sekyere who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs and People in the Kadjebi District of the Oti region noted that the achievements of the government were immeasurable.

He was happy that the area which is noted for ginger cultivation will have a factory under the 1D1F program.

To this end “…We will not disappoint you…Nana Four More for You. No Wonder, you will go again.”

He prayed for the ancestors and God almighty to protect the President and grant him all he needs to complete his service to the nation.

He announced the donation of a 689-acre land for a university and the pleaded that the Immigration post in the area be upgraded into a full border post for both Customs and Immigration since their area has direct access to neighbouring Togo. It could also serve as the Oti Regional Office of Immigration.

Afadjato South, Volta

In the Volta region, the President received a rousing welcome in Afadjato South after condoling with the Gbi Traditional area which was his first point of call in the Volta Region, last Monday, February 17, 2020.



The Paramount Chief Nyangbo traditional Area, Ashui Nyagasi V who spoke on behalf of Chiefs and people in the district congratulated the President for what he described as the excellent manner in which he has governed the country.

He added that the economic gains chalked under this government was commendable adding that it has brought the country a lot of international recognition.

Free SHS Has Broken Nkrumah’s Record

He went on to opine that the Free SHS programme has broken the record of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah who initiated free secondary education, but limited to the Northern regions.

However, the current programme covers the entire country, a feat which is far and above Nkrumah’s programme.

Commending the revival of the rail sector and creation of new Traditional Councils in the Region, he also prayed that God and the ancestors of the land will bless the President adding that “By the Grace of God the people of Ghana will give you another four years” to complete your work for Ghana.

The president thanked the two chiefs for their kind wishes and assured them that the government was focussed on ensuring that there was fair distribution of the national cake.

He announced that the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) is working on a program to furnish and equip all education offices across the country to improve supervision and quality of education.

He personally promised schools buses for school in the Afadjato South buses and pickup truck for the education directorate.

From Fred Duodu, Golokwati (Volta) /Nkwanta (Nkwanta)