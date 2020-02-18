Private Sector Must Get Involved In STEM Education – Vivo Energy Boss

Participants at the meeting

The Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Ben Hassan Ouattarra, has encouraged players in Ghana’s private sector to get involved in the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education in Ghana.

According to him, an investment in STEM Education would benefit the private sector immensely.

That he said is because if the private sector, needs employees with the right skills, there ought to be sound investment and support towards quality education by private sector.

Mr. Ouattarra was contributing to a panel discussion on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Vivo Energy Ghana and the African Business Centre for Developing Education (ABCDE) breakfast meeting on education held at the British Council in Accra.

The meeting which brought together development partners, private and public actors was held under the theme: “The Promise Of E-Learning To STEM Education in Ghana,” with a focus on girls in STEM.

He explained that there are going to be more jobs in STEM and as such the private sector should see that as an opportunity.

According to UNESCO, about one billion jobs globally are projected to be automated by 2030.

Ghana Country Director of UNESCO, Abdourahamane Diallo, in a statement at the meeting, encouraged girls to recognize the fact that they belong to the world of science and not the kitchen.

BY Melvin Tarlue