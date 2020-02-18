Information Ministry Awards Staff

The Ministry of Information has held an end of year durbar and awards ceremony for its staff.

The ceremony saw Elikem Kofigah emerging the overall best worker for the Ministry of Information and Madam Josephine Brown a secretary of the Information Services Department emerging as the overall best workers for the Department and winning for themselves an HP probook 15″ laptop each.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, speaking on the occasion, admonished staff of the Ministry of Information and the Information services Department to add value to themselves and the institution they work in and not rely soly on their institutions to do that for them.

He said nobody would come from outside to transform the Ministry and the Department if the staff are not willing to help do that.

“Not even management can do that along without the output of staff”, he added.

The Minister in addition employed staff to focus on important things in 2020 and not dwell on complaining at every opportunity they get.

He added that in 2020 no staff should be self-centered but pay attention to the needs and challenges of their colleaugues.

He said it is only then, when a colleague is going through some challenges it would be recognized and if any help has to be given it is done to avoid any unfortunate eventuality.

He thanked all Staff and Management for the work they did to make the Ministry and Department succeed in 2019.

He promised to do his best to make the ISD transformational Agenda come to fruition.

In all six staff, three staff from the ministry and three form ISD won various awards for their outstanding performances.

The 1st Runner up, Mawuli Segbefia from the ministry and Madam Phyllis Nunoo from the ISD won a 40″ sumsung television each with the 2nd Runners up Madam Gifty Ofosu-Fiator and Joseph Oninku from the Ministry and ISD respectfully winning for themselves Nasco Meduim size Fridges.

Staff were glad for the first time they were experiencing such an event and were happy for the initiative which would propel them to give off their best in all they do.

BY Melvin Tarlue