Make Good Use Of ICT – Students Told

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Ghana Education Service Directorate, Matthew Bekoe, has encouraged students in the area to make good use of Information Communication Technologies at their disposals.

He admonished them not to use communication technologies for watching movies that would not make any positive impact on their lives.

He made the appeal in a speech at the the commissioning of an ICT centre for St. Luke’s Anglican Basic School.

The commissioning exercise was led by the Financial Secretary for Union of Ghana Association in Germany, a native of Ajumako Bisease, Paul Hossou.

Mr. Hossou seized the opportunity to counsel the pupils and the teachers to adopt good maintenance culture.

According to him, “as a native of Ajumako Bisease it is my wish for pupils in the community to acquire some skills in the usage of Information Communication and Technology; So I am advising all of you to make good use of the Computers.”

Former headmaster of St. Luke’s Anglican Basic School, Samuel Boadi who contributed to the commissioning of the ICT centre thanked the organizers for the donations and promised that they will make good use of the Computers to aid the students in their studies.

St. Luke’s Anglican Basic School ICT centre was sponsored by Engagement Global gGmbH – NRW, Germany, Labdoo.org , Muelhelm and der Ruhr – Germany.

It was initiated by Ghana Union Duesseldorf in support of Ghana Council NRW and Union of Ghana Association in Germany (UGAG) championed by Paul Hossou, Ex-chairman of Ghana Union Dusseldorf and Samuel Buadi former headmaster of St. Luke Anglican School at Ajumako Bisease.

