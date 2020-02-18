Govt Committed To Ending Flooding – Tempane MP

Deputy Attorney General Minister and Member of Parliament of Tempane, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has assured that government is committed to ending the perennial flooding and deaths in the Upper East and North East Regions and nothing will stop government from executing the Pwualugu Multi-purpose and Irrigation Dam.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, the minority in Ghana’s parliament can only frustrate the process and delay deliberations over the funding of the multi-purpose dam in Pwualugu in the Talensi District in the Upper East Region, but cannot prevent the project from coming to pass.

“The minority will obviously have their say and majority will also have our way; this dam must be constructed to end the deaths, to boost agriculture and create economic opportunities. The minority are complaining about the cost of the project and yet they have refused to produce an alternative. In any way, the cost of the dam was not estimated by government; the engineers and experts are alive and the minority can summon before parliament. If they are not ready to do these then they should cooperate with the majority for a fruitful deliberation, to get the project started as soon as possible,” he said.

He called on all MPs from the northern part of Ghana to consider the plight of their people and support the government to execute the project as quickly as possible.

“If the northern MPs agree to join the deliberation, the others will join. After all the northern MPs are the majority in the minority side of parliament.”

Lawyer Kpemka as affectionately called, was speaking in an interview at his hometown – Kpikpira after filing his nomination forms in Tempane to contest the New Patriotic Party’s Constituency Primaries slated for April 25,2020.

For the second time the Tempane Member of Parliament, will be going into the constituency primaries unopposed, which in his view, shows the level of trust the party elders and all other influential persons from the area have in him.

He promised party members and supporters that he will work harder to ensure that the NPP retains the Tempane seat in parliament.

“In less than four years, we have done what the NDC(National Democratic Congress) could not do in this district. The Tempane SHS has three new dormitories; we started two from scratch. The school also has new classroom blocks, which is amajor achievement for the school. Aside these, there are many projects that the district has benefited from this government through the assembly and myself and our workers will speak for us and the people will give us four more years to do more for Ghana and all districts.

Currently there are a total of seven new school blocks are being built across the district, there is an on-going construction works on an assembly complex for the new district as well as health facilities, ” he said.

According to Lawyer Kpemka, the district has more roads under construction than any other district in the Upper East Region and attributed that to hard work and relentless lobbying.

“As we speak, a total of 36 communities are being added to the national grid and a total of over 100 boreholes provided in less than four years. The number of job opportunities for the youth are enormous and this is what my people expect of me and the government in general. I know that the people of Tempane will vote massively for me and president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo come December 2020.

The filing ceremony attracted hundreds of NPP members and sympathizers, as well as friends of the Member of Parliament, who walked and rode motorbikes over a total distance of 15 km from Kpikpira to the entrance of the Tempane district and back to the party office.

He was happy that MASLOC a total of over 400 women in the district have had loans to start businesses and was very hopeful that soon there will be changes in their livelihoods.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Tempane