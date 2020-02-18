2 Detained For Possessing Fire Arms Illegally

TWO PERSONS, Kofi Yeboah alias Lepetin and Shadrack Yeboah aka Obeng, have been remanded in prison custody to reappear on February 25, 2020, for possessing fire arms and ammunitions without lawful authority.

The court presided over by his worship Fred Obikyere remanded them on their own plea of guilty. Complainants in the case were police personnel on operational duties within Dormaa Ahenkro Division. Prosecutor, Inspector E.T. Addo told the court that as part of efforts to clamp down on armed criminals, police personnel including army officers, officials of Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and Dormaa East District Chief Executive (DCE) embarked on an exercise to flush out armed criminals in Dormaa East District on February 6, 2020 in Bono Region.

According to him, during the operation, Kofi Yeboah and Shadrack Yeboah were both arrested at Akotex, a suburb of Wianfe. They were sent to their individual houses and searches were conducted in their rooms. He said though Kofi Yeboah was a drinking bar operator, the search in his room revealed a Returning Falcon 9MM gun with butt number 14012380 and 40 rounds of ammunition without lawful authority.

When Shadrack’s room was searched, a locally manufactured short gun with butt number WPD 140-96 and three rounds of ammunition including AA life cartridges were found. They were arrested and sent to Bono Regional Police CID room for further investigation. During interrogation they admitted in their caution statement that the fire arms belonged to them individually. They were charged with possession of fire arms without lawful authority contrary to section 192 of criminal and other offences act, Act 29/60

He said investigations revealed that Kofi Yeboah somewhere in 2008 travelled to Libya and returned in 2018 with the pistol without lawful authority and hid it in his house. They were remanded in prison custody to allow for further investigations. Case adjoined to February 25, 2020 for further hearing.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani