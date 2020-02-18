Musicians Observe Kofi B’s One-Week

A scene at the ceremony

A one-week ceremony in remembrance of departed highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, was held last Sunday at the De Temple Social Centre, Achimota in Accra.

The late songwriter and singer complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat and died on February 2 in Cape Coast where he had gone to perform at the birthday celebration of the Chief of Abease Dominase.

The ceremony which was organized by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in partnership with the family of the deceased was heavily attended by musicians, actors, music producers, family members and entertainment reporters saw some family members and love ones wailing uncontrollably.

An ecstatic crowd of over 5,000 thronged the venue to partake in the event.

Virtually every available space at the De Temple Social Centre and its immediate environs, stretching onto the main roads leading to Zozoo Fast Food and New Achimota were occupied.

The presence of some of the seasoned music personalities attracted a large number of mourners who trooped to the venue to have a full glare of the musicians they only saw on the screen.

Some of the musicians who mourned with Kofi B’s family included Abrantie Amakye Dede, Bessa Simons, Kwaisey Pee, K.K Kabobo, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Oheneba Kissi, Dada KD, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti, Lucky Mensah, Bliss, Ampong, Nicholas Omani Acheampong and a host of others.

Some of the musicians during their stage performances praised Kofi B for his immense contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian highlife music.

They mentioned that Kofi B needed to be commended for his significant contribution to highlife music.

They however, described the death of their colleague as a big blow to the Ghanaian music industry.

Ofori Amponsah, who could not hold back tears during his performance, recalled some of the fun times with his departed colleague.

Before Ofori Amponsah began his performance he set the record straight, saying he had no hand in the death of Kofi B as purported by some bloggers.

To them, the late musician needed to be commended for his significant contribution to highlife music in Ghana and they did it in style.

Another celebration of Kofi B’s life is expected to be held at his hometown, Agogo in the Ashanti Region, this week, after which the family will announce the burial date and venue.

By George Clifford Owusu